Travis Kelce misses out Taylor Swift hint as wedding planning hits pause

Taylor Swift leaves even Travis Kelce dumbfounded with her classic Easter Eggs, as he appeared clueless while answering a fan’s question.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end gave up on guessing his fiancée’s clues during the latest episode of his podcast with Jason Kelce, New Heights.

The brothers were addressing fans’ reactions to their recent merch drop, and read a comment, “I can’t believe none of the new hoodies are called ‘New Heights of Man-Hoodie,'” which they did not understand.

However, their podcast intern explained that it was referencing Swift’s song Wood which had a New Heights shout-out.

The Grotesquerie star simply admitted that he couldn't get the reference, joking, “Taylor’s gonna kill me for not knowing that!”

Both the Kelces agreed that they couldn’t beat the Eras Tour performer or her fans to the art of Easter Eggs.

The latest podcast episode comes after the Anti-Hero hitmaker has made headlines after her text messages with Blake Lively were leaked to the public.

The Gossip Girl alum had to submit the phone records to the court in her lawsuit with Justin Baldoni, and it has dragged Swift back into the conversation.

As for the much-awaited Swift-Kelce wedding, it appears that fans have to wait longer, as the rumoured June 13th wedding has become uncertain after wedding planning has been put on a halt.