Taylor Swift adds another milestone with Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

Taylor Swift has added another milestone to her already record-breaking career.

It was announced on CBS Mornings January 21 that the 36-year-old superstar will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2026.

She is the youngest woman ever to receive the honour, nearly a decade younger than the previous record holder.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker joins an impressive class of inductees this year including Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, producer Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, songwriting duo Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, and hitmaker Walter Afanasieff.

Collectively their work has shaped music history from Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You to Tina Turner’s What’s Love Got To Do With It and Beyoncé’s Single Ladies.

For Swift, the honor recognizes a catalogue entirely written or co-written by her, a body of work that has already earned her 58 Grammy nominations and 14 wins.

She most recently broke records at the 2024 Grammys when Midnights won Album of the Year giving her the most wins by a single artist in that category.

Her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, released in October 2025, further cemented her legacy.

The album spent 10 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 making Swift the first woman and only the third artist after The Beatles and Elvis Presley to have four albums achieve that feat since chart records began in 1956.