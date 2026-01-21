Melissa Gilbert tears up in court as Timothy Busfield learns fate in abuse case

Melissa Gilbert was overcome with emotion during her husband Timothy Busfield’s pre-trial detention hearing in New Mexico.

The Little House on the Prairie actress was seen praying and crying as the judge delivered a ruling on Busfield who has been facing charges of child sex abuse.

The hearing lasted two hours during which the judge noted there was no evidence of a pattern of criminal conduct or prior non-compliance with court orders.

Busfield had self-surrendered and cooperated with authorities which the court considered in its decision.

Ultimately, the judge ordered his release under strict conditions including a ban on firearms, drugs, alcohol and any contact with minors or alleged victims.

Gilbert visibly shaken mouthed 'thank God' as her husband was freed.

Busfield, however, remained stoic throughout.

Busfield, best known for his role in The West Wing, has been accused of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

He has strongly denied allegations.

He told TMZ the claims are 'all lies' and vowed to fight them with a legal team.

Gilbert has stood firmly by her husband since the accusations first surfaced, attending hearings and offering public support.

The case continues to unfold with Busfield expected to appear at all future court dates under the restrictions imposed by the judge.