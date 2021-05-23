Kristin Cavallari touches on fears of getting remarried

Kristin Cavallari recently weighed in on her struggles with ‘cringe worthy’ thought of remarriage.



She got candid on an episode of Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad’s Scrubbing In and was quoted saying, “I definitely believe in marriage, and I think that I will, eventually.”

“But the thought of getting married right now, it's like, 'Oh, my God,' it makes me cringe. But yes, I still very much believe in it and I do think that I'll meet someone eventually.”

Cavallari even got candid about a past relationship and added, “I dated somebody and it was great. He was the perfect guy to date after Jay. He was really sweet, made me feel really good. But now I just want to be by myself."

“It's going to take the guy I marry next for me to introduce them to my kids. My kids will not meet anybody until I know, like, this is the one, which I don't even want to happen for a long time” because “I'm really enjoying where I'm at right now and I'm having a good time.”