Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas collect 7.5 crore for Covid-19 relief work

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Sunday disclosed that the coronavirus fundraiser, which she started with husband Nick Jonas, has raised over one million dollar (around 7.5 crore).

Priyanka revealed this on Instagram on Sunday.

The Bajirao Mastani actress further said that they have raised the fundraiser ‘Together For India’ target to 22 crore ($3 million) as situation in India is ‘unbelievable and scary’.

She wrote “#TogetherForIndia. It’s been a tumultuous couple of months with so much happening on ground across India in the battle against Covid 19. The #TogetherForIndia Fundraiser that @nickjonas and I started with our partners @give_india has raised over $1 million (around Rs 7.5 crores) has been put to good use towards procurement of medical equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators and vaccination support.”



“But, we know there is a lot left to be done and so we’ve increased our target to $3 million (around Rs. 22 crores).”