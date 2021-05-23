Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas collect 7.5 crore for Covid-19 relief work

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas collect 7.5 crore for Covid-19 relief work

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Sunday disclosed that the coronavirus fundraiser, which she started with husband Nick Jonas, has raised over one million dollar (around 7.5 crore).

Priyanka revealed this on Instagram on Sunday.

The Bajirao Mastani actress further said that they have raised the fundraiser ‘Together For India’ target to 22 crore ($3 million) as situation in India is ‘unbelievable and scary’.

She wrote “#TogetherForIndia. It’s been a tumultuous couple of months with so much happening on ground across India in the battle against Covid 19. The #TogetherForIndia Fundraiser that @nickjonas and I started with our partners @give_india has raised over $1 million (around Rs 7.5 crores) has been put to good use towards procurement of medical equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators and vaccination support.”

“But, we know there is a lot left to be done and so we’ve increased our target to $3 million (around Rs. 22 crores).”

More From Bollywood:

Disha Patani opens up on how she feels about ‘Radhe’s OTT release

Disha Patani opens up on how she feels about ‘Radhe’s OTT release
Taapsee Pannu says she would have 'failed' as an actor if she had to audition

Taapsee Pannu says she would have 'failed' as an actor if she had to audition
Arjun Kapoor reveals how he felt after Boney Kapoor left his mom for Sridevi

Arjun Kapoor reveals how he felt after Boney Kapoor left his mom for Sridevi
Arjun Kapoor weighs in on body-shaming critics

Arjun Kapoor weighs in on body-shaming critics
Shilpa Shetty shares a heartfelt note for son Viaan on his 9th birthday

Shilpa Shetty shares a heartfelt note for son Viaan on his 9th birthday
Sonam Kapoor gushes over dad’s wedding anniversary in tribute post

Sonam Kapoor gushes over dad’s wedding anniversary in tribute post
Bhumi Pednekar fawns over beloved papa’s birthday

Bhumi Pednekar fawns over beloved papa’s birthday
Taapsee Pannu talks about her philanthropic responsibilities during pandemic

Taapsee Pannu talks about her philanthropic responsibilities during pandemic
Salman Khan is motivated to work harder to keep his place as younger actors emerge

Salman Khan is motivated to work harder to keep his place as younger actors emerge
Salman Khan reaches 40 million followers on Instagram

Salman Khan reaches 40 million followers on Instagram
Twinkle Khanna distributes oxygen concentrators among Covid-19 patients

Twinkle Khanna distributes oxygen concentrators among Covid-19 patients
Neena Gupta sheds light on marriage with Vivek Mehra

Neena Gupta sheds light on marriage with Vivek Mehra

Latest

view all