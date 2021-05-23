Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Shanna Moakler blames Kourtney Kardashian for 'breaking' her family

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

Shanna Moakler is not being subtle about her hate for her ex-husband Travis Barker’s girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

In a Q&A session with TMZ she claimed that her children Landon and Alabama have said that she is an absent mother because of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

She claims that the criticism came after the Blink-182 drummer "started dating a certain person".

"My family is broken because of this family, and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me... Thanks for destroying my family twice."

The “another sister” she is referring to is Kim Kardashian which she had told Us Weekly that she caught the Skims founder with her then-husband together, leading to her divorce.

"I divorced my ex because, I saw them—I caught them having an affair."

"Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry may ‘go nuclear’ against royal family: report

Prince Harry may ‘go nuclear’ against royal family: report
Prince Harry ‘deliberately harming Queen’s monarchy’: report

Prince Harry ‘deliberately harming Queen’s monarchy’: report
Candace Owens slams Meghan Markle for ‘grooming’ Prince Harry

Candace Owens slams Meghan Markle for ‘grooming’ Prince Harry
Elsa Pataky stuns on the cover of Elle Spain

Elsa Pataky stuns on the cover of Elle Spain
Prince Charles to cut off Prince Harry if he personally attacks Queen

Prince Charles to cut off Prince Harry if he personally attacks Queen
Natti Natasha welcomes baby girl with fiancé Raphy Pina

Natti Natasha welcomes baby girl with fiancé Raphy Pina
Gal Gadot calls for an end to anti-Semitism

Gal Gadot calls for an end to anti-Semitism

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown sings praises of Prince Harry's docu-series

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown sings praises of Prince Harry's docu-series
Big Hit announces new radio series on Melon

Big Hit announces new radio series on Melon
Lil Nas X suffers hilarious wardrobe malfunction during SNL performance

Lil Nas X suffers hilarious wardrobe malfunction during SNL performance
Kristin Cavallari touches on fears of getting remarried

Kristin Cavallari touches on fears of getting remarried
Miley Cyrus fawns over covid-19 jab: Its cool guys!’

Miley Cyrus fawns over covid-19 jab: Its cool guys!’

Latest

view all