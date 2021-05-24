Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 24 2021
After Grammys snub, The Weeknd steals the show at Billboard Music Awards

Monday May 24, 2021

The Weeknd showed up at the award show in Los Angeles on Sunday and bagged the Top Artist accolade

Following his very public and incredibly bitter feud with the Grammys after getting snubbed, The Weeknd was out for blood at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The After Hours hitmaker showed up at the award show in Los Angeles on Sunday and bagged the Top Artist accolade while also being the leading nominee at the BBMAs with 16 nominations—out of which he took home 10 awards.

He also performed for the first time since he headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in February this year.

The singer announced that he is letting go of the red suit, that he has been donning since the After Hours project began, for good.

Accepting the Top Hot 100 Artist of the Year award, The Weeknd said: “I’d like to thank God that I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore.”

While giving the speech for his win of Top Hot 100 Song for Blinding Lights, he said: “You guys make me want to do this forever. I love you so much.”

