Demi Lovato points out how weight loss compliments can be harmful

American singer Demi Lovato is speaking out against weight loss culture once again and pointing out how commenting on someone’s body could be harmful.



The Skyscraper hit maker—who came out as non-binary last week—said in an Instagram post that complimenting weight loss can be just as harmful as praising someone for gaining weight.

"If you don’t know someone’s history with food, please don’t comment on their body. Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement…" they wrote.

Lovato further said that while compliments about someone’s body could feel great, they also make the other person lie “awake at 2 am overthinking that statement.”

"Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes. But only to the loud [expletive] eating disorder voice inside my head that says ‘See, people like a thinner you’ or ‘If you eat less you’ll lose even more weight,’" they wrote.

"But it can also sometimes suck because then I start thinking ‘Well, damn. What’d they think of my body before?’" added the singer.

"Moral of the story: I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body and every day I fight to remind myself of that, so I’m asking you to please remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes,” concluded Lovato.