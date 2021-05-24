Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato points out how weight loss compliments can be harmful

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

American singer Demi Lovato is speaking out against weight loss culture once again and pointing out how commenting on someone’s body could be harmful.

The Skyscraper hit maker—who came out as non-binary last week—said in an Instagram post that complimenting weight loss can be just as harmful as praising someone for gaining weight.

"If you don’t know someone’s history with food, please don’t comment on their body. Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement…" they wrote.

Lovato further said that while compliments about someone’s body could feel great, they also make the other person lie “awake at 2 am overthinking that statement.”

"Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes. But only to the loud [expletive] eating disorder voice inside my head that says ‘See, people like a thinner you’ or ‘If you eat less you’ll lose even more weight,’" they wrote.

"But it can also sometimes suck because then I start thinking ‘Well, damn. What’d they think of my body before?’" added the singer.

"Moral of the story: I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body and every day I fight to remind myself of that, so I’m asking you to please remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes,” concluded Lovato. 

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Spacey to make acting return with film about accused pedophile

Kevin Spacey to make acting return with film about accused pedophile

After Grammys snub, The Weeknd steals the show at Billboard Music Awards

After Grammys snub, The Weeknd steals the show at Billboard Music Awards
Billboard Music Awards 2021: BTS, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift win big

Billboard Music Awards 2021: BTS, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift win big
Prince Harry and William's rift: Meghan drives a wedge between two brothers

Prince Harry and William's rift: Meghan drives a wedge between two brothers
Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari reveals his 'ultimate goal'

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari reveals his 'ultimate goal'
Dua Lipa denounces 'ugly campaign' against her stance on Palestine

Dua Lipa denounces 'ugly campaign' against her stance on Palestine
Kendall Jenner faces criticism about her new tequila brand

Kendall Jenner faces criticism about her new tequila brand
'Fast & Furious 9' drives to mighty $162 million debut at overseas box office

'Fast & Furious 9' drives to mighty $162 million debut at overseas box office
Khloe Kardashian achieves new milestone on social media

Khloe Kardashian achieves new milestone on social media
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship heats up again years after their failed engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship heats up again years after their failed engagement
Prince William refuses to answer question about Martin Bashir's apology over Diana interview

Prince William refuses to answer question about Martin Bashir's apology over Diana interview

Harry, Meghan Markle's neighbour and actor Rob Lowe expresses his views about royal couple

Harry, Meghan Markle's neighbour and actor Rob Lowe expresses his views about royal couple

Latest

view all