Monday May 24 2021
Pete Davidson mocks Chrissy Teigen on 'SNL' after her bullying scandal

American comedian Pete Davidson just shaded model Chrissy Teigen after she got embroiled in a bullying scandal recently.

During the season finale of Saturday Night Live, the comedian took a hit at the author and the former Victoria Secret model and quipped that she was now “out of our lives.”

The 27-year-old said: “If there’s one good thing about the pandemic, besides getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives — I’m relieved — it’s that I was actually excited we had to wear masks.”

Teigen was recently accused of cyberbullying by model Courtney Stodden who said she sent them threatening private messages asking them to kill themselves.

Stodden told The Daily Beast: “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

