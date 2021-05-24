Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 24 2021
Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian’s romantic future

Monday May 24, 2021

Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian’s romantic future

Insiders close to beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her future with romantic relationships.

The source got candid with Hollywood Life and was quoted saying, “She’s still not ready to date, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year agosiness mogul Kim Kardashian. She’s letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids.”

“People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs.”

