Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie says she didn’t shower for days prior to her World Bee Day shoot

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

Angelina Jolie opened up about the photo shoot she did with the portal for World Bee Day

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently took over headlines with a dramatic photo shoot that aimed to raise awareness about the preservation of bees.

The 45-year-old Salt actor, in an interview with National Geographic, opened up about the photo shoot she did with the portal for World Bee Day.

“With so much we are worried about around the world and so many people feeling overwhelmed with bad news and the reality of what is collapsing, this is one that we can manage. We can certainly all step in and do our part,” she said.

“I don’t think a lot of people know what damage they’re doing. A lot of people are just trying to get through their day,” she continued.

“They want to do good. They don’t want to be destructive. They don’t know which thing to buy. They don’t know which thing to use. So I think part of this is wanting to help it be simple for everybody, because I need that,” she added.

She further explained the process behind the shots taken for the campaign with live bees, saying: “It was so funny to be in hair and makeup and wiping yourself with pheromone. We couldn’t shower for three days before.”

“Because they told me, ‘If you have all these different scents, shampoos and perfumes and things, the bee doesn’t know what you are.’ Then you put a few things up your nose and in your ears so you don’t give them as many holes to climb in,” she shared.

“I did have one that got under my dress the entire time. It was like one of those old comedies,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian’s romantic future

Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian’s romantic future
Salma Hayek says ‘a lot of people will feel seen’ after watching ‘Eternals’

Salma Hayek says ‘a lot of people will feel seen’ after watching ‘Eternals’
Ryan Reynolds recalls the time Salma Hayek slapped him: ‘I still feel the sharp sting’

Ryan Reynolds recalls the time Salma Hayek slapped him: ‘I still feel the sharp sting’
Prince Charles to leave Harry ‘out in the cold’ if he attacks Queen Elizabeth: report

Prince Charles to leave Harry ‘out in the cold’ if he attacks Queen Elizabeth: report
Priyanka Chopra shares appreciation post for husband Nick Jonas after his rib injury

Priyanka Chopra shares appreciation post for husband Nick Jonas after his rib injury
Pete Davidson mocks Chrissy Teigen on 'SNL' after her bullying scandal

Pete Davidson mocks Chrissy Teigen on 'SNL' after her bullying scandal
Demi Lovato points out how weight loss compliments can be harmful

Demi Lovato points out how weight loss compliments can be harmful

Kevin Spacey to make acting return with film about accused pedophile

Kevin Spacey to make acting return with film about accused pedophile

After Grammys snub, The Weeknd steals the show at Billboard Music Awards

After Grammys snub, The Weeknd steals the show at Billboard Music Awards
Billboard Music Awards 2021: BTS, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift win big

Billboard Music Awards 2021: BTS, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift win big
Prince Harry and William's rift: Meghan drives a wedge between two brothers

Prince Harry and William's rift: Meghan drives a wedge between two brothers
Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari reveals his 'ultimate goal'

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari reveals his 'ultimate goal'

Latest

view all