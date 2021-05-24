Princess Diana did not lose security over BBC interview

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has shot down claims that her explosive BBC interview with Martin Bashir was the reason behind losing her royal security.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the former butler said that the Princess of Wales had dismissed her security two years prior to her Panorama interview.

"The Princess dismissed her security staff in 1993, two years before the Panorama interview," he said.

"Her security detail had nothing to do with Panorama or, then, the acceleration towards the end of her life.

"So that's not true, she didn't have any security at that time."

The former butler continued: "Remember she didn't tell Martin Bashir everything about her life.

"He didn't know about Hasnat Khan, he didn't know the other things that were happening in her life.

"She kept everything in compartments.

"She was very good at not telling secrets to other people."