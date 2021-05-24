Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Swizz Beatz pays touching tribute to late rapper DMX in 2021 BBMAs

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

Record producer Swizz Beatz has paid tribute to his late friend DMX in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

When presenting for the award for top rap song, he took a moment to pay tribute to Earl Simmons who had passed away at age 50 after suffering from a heart attack.

"This year in hip-hop has been really hard," said Beatz. 

"We lost so many amazing souls. We would like to honor their lives, and I would like to honor my brother, DMX, the great."

"He made music with raw passion," Beatz continued. 

"He spoke to the streets, he spoke to the world. He prayed for others before he could pray for himself. He loved others before he would love himself. His music is iconic magic to the world. Following Tupac, he is the second rapper to have two number one albums in one year. His legacy will forever be remembered."


