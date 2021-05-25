Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 25 2021
Kim Kardashian amazes fans with new futuristic-inspired look

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Kim Kardashian stunned fans with the bold new futuristic-inspired look as she shared series of snaps on her Instagram to promote her beauty line.

The 40-year-old reality star left fans in awe as she embraced a new look, rocking a huge nose ring in the latest styling session for her business venture.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was looking gorgeous in chic outfit with a huge nose ring as she opted for a different style to mesmerise her admirers.

The mother-of-four gave major style envy as she wore nose ring in amazing photos from her edgy new shoot.

Kim was styled and photographed by Spanish model Sita Abellan, and she posted images on her social media page. Her pictures garnered huge likes from fans and friends.

In one image, she wore long braids which coiled around her shoulders, while rocking a skintight pink silk dress with a fur collar, and finished off the look with the opulent nose ring.

The 'KUWTK' beauty laid on a pink bed in a sheer red embellished skirt in one of the shots, wearing print jacket, with grey fur on the lapels.

Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing sculptured nails in one of the pictures. She also did a red eye make-up from her beauty line to impress people.

