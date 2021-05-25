Can't connect right now! retry
Game Of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham shares horrific details about axed scene with The Mountain

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Game Of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham opened up on axed rape scene with The Mountain, saying it was one of the 'worst' days of her life.

The actress shared new details about her final scene, claiming her character Unella was meant to be raped by The Mountain, however, the storyline was axed at last minute.

She explained how Unella's death scene was changed at the "last minute," adding ‘it was the worst day of my life’ on set.

At the end of the sixth season of the HBO fantasy, Unella was tortured by Cersei (played by Lena Headey), who doused her in wine.

Hannah was then imprisoned in a room with The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), but after the door had closed behind them the show moved on without revealing what had happened.

Waddingham has shared that the original plan was for Unella to be sexually assaulted. ‘I was meant to be raped by The Mountain, and I think they [bosses] had so many complaints about the rape of Sansa that they chose not to go with it,’ Waddingham claimed. 

