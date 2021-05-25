Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab decides to vaccinate students of medical colleges, universities

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid holds a meeting. Photo: File

  • Decision taken at meeting chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. 
  • Punjab govt mulls decision to vaccinate people employed in 30 other sectors at considerable risk from COVID-19. 
  • Punjab govt collecting data to enhance vaccination process, says Dr Yasmin Rashid. 

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to vaccinate students of medical colleges and universities, to ensure everyone at risk of getting infected with the disease is provided protection against it. 

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. The government discussed a possible move to vaccinate people employed in 30 other sectors where the dangers of contracting the virus are high. 

Rashid said the provincial government was increasing vaccinations throughout the province, adding that data was being collected to enhance the scope of the vaccinations in Punjab. 

Positivity ratio sees huge decline in Punjab

The corona positivity ratio in the Punjab has come down by a large margin, according to a report released by the Punjab Health Department last week.

The positivity rate has come down to 3.13% in Punjab overall, whereas, in Lahore, the rate has reduced to 2.42%, reported Geo News on Sunday.

"Strict implementation of SOPs led to reduction in coronavirus tests. As of today, 901 cases emerged across the province. For the first time, less than a thousand cases have been reported across the province," Dr Yasmin Rashid had said. 

"NCOC targets Punjab for 140,000 more vaccinations in May," she added. Highlighting that wearing a mask could save up to 72% chances of virus transmission, the minister had urged the citizens to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols.

