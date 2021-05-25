Marvel meets Bollywood: New ‘Eternals’ trailer features a massive desi wedding

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s South Asian fans were over the moon after seeing the representation in 'Eternals'

After Marvel Studios dropped its much anticipated first trailer of Eternals, fans from this part of the world were pleasantly surprised.

The trailer of the Chloe Zhao-directorial included a scene featuring Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani doing a Bollywood number at an Indian wedding.

MCU’s South Asian fans were over the moon after seeing the representation in the studio’s most diverse film till date.

Earlier, while talking about the film’s diverse lineup, Nanjiani had told The Hollywood Reporter: "Among the movie's unexpected set-pieces is a Bollywood dance sequence, with some 50 dancers.”

"When I walked onto the set and saw a huge group of brown people who were going to be in a Marvel movie, I felt such gratitude towards Chloé for creating the situation. The scene was full of joy,” he added.

Watch the trailer here:







