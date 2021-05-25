Can't connect right now! retry
Shaheen Shah wishes speedy recovery to 'Boom Boom' Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the young fast bowler of the national cricket team, prayed for the speedy recovery of former captain Shahid Afridi and said that he would miss him in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Read more: Shahid Afridi confirms Shaheen Afridi will be his son-in-law

"Get well soon Lala @SAfridiOfficial. You are the pride of Pakistan. We will miss you at PSL," Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

For the remaining matches of PSL to be held in Abu Dhabi, Multan Sultans will have to play without Shahid due to the famous all-rounder's injury. 

Read more: Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 6 due to back injury

Multan Sultans’ star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 6 due to a back injury.

The former Pakistan captain was training in Karachi for the upcoming PSL 6 matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him complete rest. 

“While training for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor," said Afridi.

"Unfortunately, I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi leg.

“I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy.”

