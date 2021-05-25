Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 25 2021
By
MHMohammad Hafeez

Riz Ahmed says he thought Joaquin Phoenix mocked him on sets of 'The Sisters Brothers'

By
MHMohammad Hafeez

Tuesday May 25, 2021

British actor Riz Ahmed  has revealed that sthe first time Joaquin Phoenix said something nice about his acting he thought that the Joker actor was mocking him.

In a video chat with the American actor, Ahmed, who was nominated for a Oscar for his work in "Sounds of Metals ", praised Phoenix as a "nice guy" who encourage him during their work on their 2018 film "The Sisters Brothers".

He told Joaquin Phoenix, "I remember when we were on that set for "Sisters Brothers". Once or twice, you came up to me and you kind of trying to encourage me, and you know I think like all of us, we can feel a bit vulnerable when we we are working and stuff, and you were like, "That was great".

The actor said he thought he was being mocked.  " I think why would he do that? Just such a kind of weird tailspin. And then you kind of did it again and I was like, "Oh no, I think he's just being nice, Okay that's cool".

The video chat between the British and American actors was recorded a couple of months ago.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer opens up about recovery

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer opens up about recovery
Meghan Markle to welcome her second baby ‘any day now’: report

Meghan Markle to welcome her second baby ‘any day now’: report
Blake Sheldon gave Gwen Stefani charge of wedding planning

Blake Sheldon gave Gwen Stefani charge of wedding planning
Princess Diana's paranoia 'fueled' after Martin Bashir tell-all

Princess Diana's paranoia 'fueled' after Martin Bashir tell-all
Oprah Winfrey weighs in on working with Prince Harry for docu-series

Oprah Winfrey weighs in on working with Prince Harry for docu-series
Alexis Bledel joins the ‘Gilmore Girls’ debate about team Dean, Jess or Logan

Alexis Bledel joins the ‘Gilmore Girls’ debate about team Dean, Jess or Logan
Marvel meets Bollywood: New ‘Eternals’ trailer features a massive desi wedding

Marvel meets Bollywood: New ‘Eternals’ trailer features a massive desi wedding
Michael Jackson’s family berates BBC’s Martin Bashir for ‘stabbing him in the back’

Michael Jackson’s family berates BBC’s Martin Bashir for ‘stabbing him in the back’
Matthew Perry riles up Twitter over his new COVID merchandise

Matthew Perry riles up Twitter over his new COVID merchandise

Ben Affleck ‘making a huge effort’ to win back Jennifer Lopez: source

Ben Affleck ‘making a huge effort’ to win back Jennifer Lopez: source
Kim Kardashian slapped with lawsuit by ex-staffers over unpaid wages

Kim Kardashian slapped with lawsuit by ex-staffers over unpaid wages
Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals' looks Oscar-worthy in first trailer: Watch

Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals' looks Oscar-worthy in first trailer: Watch

Latest

view all