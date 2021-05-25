Can't connect right now! retry
Tom Holland shares new picture from upcoming film with Mark Wahlberg

Tom Holland on Monday shared a new still from his upcoming film with his fans on social media. 

Tom and Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg play Nathan Drake and Sully respectively in the adaptation of Uncharted, based on Naughty Dog's adventure video game franchise of the same title.

The story follows a young fortune-hunter, Drake, as he becomes the famed explorer. 

It features  Holland in the lead role alongside Wahlberg as his father figure Sully, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali as love interest Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle.




