Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston's new comments about Brad Pitt suggest she still loves him

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Jennifer Aniston gushed over her ex-husband Brad Pitt during an interview, calling him wonderful and fantastic.

The 52-year-old actress, in conversation with Access, named the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor one of her favourite guest stars on the hit sitcom.

The Friends alum recalled the most memorable cameos on the show as she lavished praised on Pitt and named him her favourite guest star on the show ahead of the long-awaited reunion special (which is set to air on 27 May).

Do you have a favourite or most memorable one?” Access’s Kit Hoover asked Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox.

“I was blown away by so many,” said Kudrow.

Aniston described Ben Stiller as “hysterical” and deemed Reese Witherspoon (who played her sister Jill on the show) “brilliant”.

As the cast ran through some of the big-name guests they worked with, Aniston interjected: “And Mr Pitt was wonderful. He was fantastic.”

The 52 -year-old actress prompted some reactions on Twitter with her sweet comments about her ex. One fan writing: “OMG. Jennifer Aniston said Brad Pitt was one of her favourite guest stars on Friends,” along with three heart emoji."

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000-2005. The dashing actor appeared on Friends in 2001 as a former classmate of Aniston’s character Rachel Green in the season eight episode “The One With the Rumour”.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie slams judge for not allowing kids to testify amid Brad Pitt custody war

Angelina Jolie slams judge for not allowing kids to testify amid Brad Pitt custody war
BTS' new dance-pop track 'Butter' became listeners' favorite earworm

BTS' new dance-pop track 'Butter' became listeners' favorite earworm
Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics and Kurt Cobain's portrait to go up for auction

Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics and Kurt Cobain's portrait to go up for auction

Prince Harry’s unearthed photos refute his earlier claims about Prince Charles

Prince Harry’s unearthed photos refute his earlier claims about Prince Charles
Netflix teams up with Charlize Theron, Niki Caro for women surfers film

Netflix teams up with Charlize Theron, Niki Caro for women surfers film

Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt is one of her favourite Friends guest stars

Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt is one of her favourite Friends guest stars
Selena Gomez to make history with Khalid and Marshmello at UEFA Champions League final

Selena Gomez to make history with Khalid and Marshmello at UEFA Champions League final
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to make their romance public as they appear together at Miami gym

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to make their romance public as they appear together at Miami gym
Alizeh Shah hits back at troll criticising her post

Alizeh Shah hits back at troll criticising her post
Brie Larson And Amber Heard join new Netflix project

Brie Larson And Amber Heard join new Netflix project
Salman Khan congratulates Sheikh Hamdan on the birth of twins

Salman Khan congratulates Sheikh Hamdan on the birth of twins

Rebel Wilson is single, ready to mingle

Rebel Wilson is single, ready to mingle

Latest

view all