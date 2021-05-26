Seth Rogen asks comedians to ‘accept it’ when they get cancelled over ‘terrible’ jokes

Seth Rogen said that receiving criticism is "one of the things that goes along with being an artist"

American actor and comedian Seth Rogen claims he doesn’t understand why comedians complain about cancel culture over past offensive jokes.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the actor said that comedians should accept it when they make ‘terrible’ jokes that do not age well.

"There are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well, but I think that's the nature of comedy," he said.

"I think conceptually those movies are sound, and I think there's a reason they've lasted as far as people still watching and enjoying them today. Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last,” he continued.

"To me when I see comedians complaining about this kind of thing, I don't understand what they're complaining about. If you've made a joke that's aged terribly, accept it. And if you don't think it's aged terribly, then say that,” Rogen said.

He further said that receiving criticism is "one of the things that goes along with being an artist, and if you don't like that, then don't be a comedian anymore."

"To me, it's not worth complaining about to the degree I see other comedians complaining about," added Rogen.