Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Seth Rogen asks comedians to ‘accept it’ when they get cancelled over ‘terrible’ jokes

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Seth Rogen said that receiving criticism is "one of the things that goes along with being an artist"

American actor and comedian Seth Rogen claims he doesn’t understand why comedians complain about cancel culture over past offensive jokes.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the actor said that comedians should accept it when they make ‘terrible’ jokes that do not age well.

"There are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well, but I think that's the nature of comedy," he said.

"I think conceptually those movies are sound, and I think there's a reason they've lasted as far as people still watching and enjoying them today. Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last,” he continued.

"To me when I see comedians complaining about this kind of thing, I don't understand what they're complaining about. If you've made a joke that's aged terribly, accept it. And if you don't think it's aged terribly, then say that,” Rogen said.

He further said that receiving criticism is "one of the things that goes along with being an artist, and if you don't like that, then don't be a comedian anymore."

"To me, it's not worth complaining about to the degree I see other comedians complaining about," added Rogen.

More From Entertainment:

'Friends' cast reunites after 27 years for long-delayed special episode

'Friends' cast reunites after 27 years for long-delayed special episode
Angelina Jolie slams judge for not allowing kids to testify amid Brad Pitt custody war

Angelina Jolie slams judge for not allowing kids to testify amid Brad Pitt custody war
BTS' new dance-pop track 'Butter' became listeners' favorite earworm

BTS' new dance-pop track 'Butter' became listeners' favorite earworm
Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics and Kurt Cobain's portrait to go up for auction

Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics and Kurt Cobain's portrait to go up for auction

Jennifer Aniston's new comments about Brad Pitt suggest she still loves him

Jennifer Aniston's new comments about Brad Pitt suggest she still loves him
Prince Harry’s unearthed photos refute his earlier claims about Prince Charles

Prince Harry’s unearthed photos refute his earlier claims about Prince Charles
Netflix teams up with Charlize Theron, Niki Caro for women surfers film

Netflix teams up with Charlize Theron, Niki Caro for women surfers film

Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt is one of her favourite Friends guest stars

Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt is one of her favourite Friends guest stars
Selena Gomez to make history with Khalid and Marshmello at UEFA Champions League final

Selena Gomez to make history with Khalid and Marshmello at UEFA Champions League final
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to make their romance public as they appear together at Miami gym

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to make their romance public as they appear together at Miami gym
Alizeh Shah hits back at troll criticising her post

Alizeh Shah hits back at troll criticising her post
Brie Larson And Amber Heard join new Netflix project

Brie Larson And Amber Heard join new Netflix project

Latest

view all