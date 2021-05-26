Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian slammed for exploiting Prince Harry, Meghan’s exit for money

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Kim Kardashian recently released a game that mirrors the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is getting accused of trying to milk Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit.

The fashion mogul recently released a game that mirrors the story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their recent departure from their lives as working royals.

The mobile application features the characters of a prince named Prince Aston and his wife Princess Bianca trying to escape the grasps of the Queen.

The app even features Princess Bianca giving an Oprah Winfrey-style explosive interview, saying: "Prince Aston has done everything in his power to welcome me into the Royal Family. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same about everyone in his family.”

"The Queen is a symbol of tradition, but as times change, perhaps some traditions become outdated,” Bianca’s character added.

Fans, however, are not too pleased about Kim using the personal lives of Harry and Meghan to earn money.

One fan told The Sun: "The two characters are obviously based on Meghan and Harry. The Queen speaks quite rudely in it. It’s in poor taste considering everything she has been through recently."

