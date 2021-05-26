Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday May 26 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Cricketers travelling from India issued visas for Abu Dhabi

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 26, 2021

South Africa’s cricketer Faf du Plessis while addressing a press conference in Karachi. Photo: File

  • All the 25 officials travelling from India to Abu Dhabi have been issued visas, says PCB. 
  • David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Herschelle Gibbs and Rilee Rossouw issued visas to travel to Abu Dhabi. 
  • Next PSL to take place in Pakistan, says PCB. 

The UAE has issued visas to all players and support staff travelling from India and South Africa for the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition being played in Abu Dhabi.

Related items

This was revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Director Communications Sami Burni on Wednesday. 

David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Herschelle Gibbs, Rilee Rossouw, Cameron Delport and Michael Smith have all received their travel documents. 

He said all members of the support staff from South Africa were also issued travel visas by the UAE authorities. 

Burni said the main reason why the PCB had to hold remaining matches of the highly-anticipated league as it didn't have any other time window available. 

Rejecting speculation that the next edition of the league will not be held in Pakistan, Burni said, "The next PSL will also take place in Pakistan." 

On Tuesday, the PCB had to postpone its scheduled chartered flights to UAE to transfer players, officials and support staff for the remaining matches of the PSL. 

This was done due to a delay in issuance of visas.

Two aircraft were earlier scheduled to leave from Lahore and Karachi on Wednesday to take 233 passengers to Abu Dhabi for the PSL. However, a late-night message by the board on Tuesday stated that the flight has now been delayed by 24 hours.

“Departure to UAE from Pakistan delayed by a day due to non-issuance of visas of all passengers,” a PCB official had said.

A source from the hotel had said everyone had packed their bags and all seemed on track till they got a late-night message about the delay in flights to the UAE.

“We can’t do much, it is what it is,” the source had told Geo News.

Another source had said that PCB was banking on assurance of Emirates Cricket Board. The UAE board had informed PCB after 10pm about the delay in issuance of visas.

More From Sports:

PSL 6: PCB postpones departure to UAE due to delay in visas

PSL 6: PCB postpones departure to UAE due to delay in visas
Pakistani mountaineer Asad Memon sets his eyes on conquering the mighty Denali

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Memon sets his eyes on conquering the mighty Denali
Mohammad Amir to don Barbados Trident colours in Caribbean Premier League

Mohammad Amir to don Barbados Trident colours in Caribbean Premier League
Shaheen Shah wishes speedy recovery to 'Boom Boom' Afridi

Shaheen Shah wishes speedy recovery to 'Boom Boom' Afridi
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Anwar Ali tests positive for coronavirus

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Anwar Ali tests positive for coronavirus
PSL 2021: Players, broadcasters begin quarantine in Karachi, Lahore hotels

PSL 2021: Players, broadcasters begin quarantine in Karachi, Lahore hotels
'Cricket is my life': Naseem Shah deeply regrets being ruled out of PSL 2021

'Cricket is my life': Naseem Shah deeply regrets being ruled out of PSL 2021
PSL 2021: Naseem Shah dropped for breaching COVID-19 protocols

PSL 2021: Naseem Shah dropped for breaching COVID-19 protocols
Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 6 due to back injury

Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 6 due to back injury
'People are spreading rumours about me; I will play in IPL,' says Amir

'People are spreading rumours about me; I will play in IPL,' says Amir
PSL 6: All the important stats of the tournament so far

PSL 6: All the important stats of the tournament so far
Shoaib Akhtar thinks Fahad Mustafa chose 'wrong profession'

Shoaib Akhtar thinks Fahad Mustafa chose 'wrong profession'

Latest

view all