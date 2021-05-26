Priyanka Chopra talks about the battles she lost before making it big

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she has done a number of flop films that nobody has watched before

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra opened up about the number of professional failures she has faced in life before she reached the pinnacle of fame and success.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, the Quantico actor revealed that she has done a number of flop films that nobody has watched before she became a big star in Hollywood.

"No one only wins. I’ve lost many battles. I’ve done many, many movies that no one has watched. It’s what you do after failures that defines you. To me, life is a ladder. It’s never a destination,” she said.

"We as Asians have always been taught that you’ve got to run faster than everyone to get where you’re going…I wanted to be seen as a mainstream leading lady, and not be boxed into the stereotype I saw a lot of, that required 10 years of work…and finally, I feel like I’ve been able to get to a place where I am doing that,” she continued.

“So, I think the responsibility is to constantly push the goalposts, not just for yourself, but for everyone who comes after you. For the next generation of South Asian talent, I want it not to take 10 years for them to get the roles that they want," she added.