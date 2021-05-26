Queen Elizabeth’s legacy ‘hanging by a thread’: report

Experts recently shed light on the possibility that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will destroy the Queen’s legacy in an attempt to incite a response from Prince Charles.

The claim was brought forward by royal expert Robert Jobson and according to Express he claimed, “I thought it was pathetic actually. He was hell-bent on blaming everyone else for his problems and mainly his father.”

Mr. Jobson even pointed out, “He attacked his father, then he attacked his grandmother and shamefully his grandfather, who has just been buried.”

“I understand why Harry has to make a living but does he have to make a living continuously whining on about his family and the woes he believes were inflicted upon him?”