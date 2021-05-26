Sanjay Dutt receives Golden Visa for UAE

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has received a golden visa for United Arab Emirates (UAE), he revealed on Wednesday.



Sharing his photo with UAE officials on Instagram, the Panipat actor said “Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE.”

He also thanked UAE government for the honour.



Earlier, in an Instagram post Sanjay Dutt paid rich tribute to his late father Sunil Dutt on his 16th death anniversary.

He shared a throwback photo with dad along with a heartfelt note for him.

Sanjay wrote “A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you”.



