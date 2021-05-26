Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 26 2021
Akon's stolen Range Rover recovered

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Rapper Akon’s car has been recovered after it was reported to be stolen from a gas station in Atlanta while he was filling his tank.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Tuesday that authorities in Forest Park were able to recover the 48-year-old’s Range Rover.

The Smack That rapper’s car was stolen when he left his car running while he was filling it with gas as someone had entered the drive seat and took off in the vehicle.

According to a police report the I Wanna Love You star "stated that when his tank was almost full he noticed his white Range Rover ... pulling off while he was still pumping his gas."

The stolen car had his phone which he then used an app to track to find his SUV however, when police arrived at the location, the suspects fled the scene. 

A second attempt at tracking the stolen vehicle led it to Forest Park, where authorities were successfully able to make the recovery, Police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told the paper.

The suspects from the robbery have yet to be identified. 

