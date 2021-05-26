Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed arrives in Karachi to review Sindh's law and order situation

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to review law and order situation at Rangers headquarters; will meet CM, governor tomorrow.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah says no one in Sindh govt was told about interior minister's visit.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto backs Sindh police for restoring peace in the province.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has arrived in Karachi on Wednesday to review the law and order situation of Sindh.

Officials told Geo news that the minister will chair a meeting to discuss the law and order situation at the Rangers Headquarters in Karachi. They added that the minister would make important decisions in the meeting.

The officials said that Rasheed would meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday at 10am to discuss the law and order situation. They added that the interior minister would also talk about other matters related to the federal and provincial governments.

The interior minister will hold a one-on-one meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tomorrow as well.

Sindh CM clueless about interior minister’s arrival

However, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah acted clueless when reporters asked him about the interior minister’s arrival.

The CM told the reporters that neither he nor any other provincial government official was aware of the interior minister’s visit.

“If Sheikh Rasheed wants to come he can come and he can also come to the Kacha areas,” said CM Murad while speaking to reporters in Shikarpur. He added that the government had established peace with the help of the police before and will do it again.

He also added that if the need arises, then they would ask for help from other departments as well.

Separately, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while talking to the media in Badin, expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation of the province.

In response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's concern about the worsening law and order situation in Sindh, Bilawal said that the law and order situation in Sindh has improved, a move which has been made possible with the help of police.

"Sindh police have the full potential to restore peace in the province," Bilawal said. "The interior minister [Sheikh Rasheed] is ready to give a lecture about another province but is not ready to protect journalists in Islamabad."

PM has asked me to focus on Sindh’s law and order: Sheikh Rasheed

The interior minister's arrival in Sindh to review the province's law and order situation has become the talk of the town after PM Imran Khan instructed the interior minister to look into the matter.



A day earlier, PM Imran Khan had directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to head to Sindh and focus on the province’s law and order situation.

“PM has ordered me to go to Sindh and hold meeting with the Rangers,” said Ahmed.

He added that the PM issued the directives to him as lawlessness is on the rise in Sindh, and the police are unable to 'deliver'."

The interior minister said that the PM directed him to compile a report and send it to him as soon as possible. In this regard, Ahmed warned that he might visit the province any time to review the law and order situation.

The minister added that he will contact Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary of Sindh Rangers.

The statement by the interior minister came a few minutes after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted that PM Imran Khan held detailed discussions on Sindh with Governor Imran Ismail and Planning Minister Asad Umar.



Fawad said that Umar and Ismail had expressed their “grave concern” with the PM over Sindh’s administrative mismanagement, especially law and order situation, and the rising level of crime in the province.

The information minister said that the prime minister while taking note of the minister and the governor’s report, had directed the interior minister to visit Sindh.

He added that the security tsar of the country was asked by the PM to work with the law enforcement agencies to develop a viable plan of action in response to the situation.

Fawad had also said that the PM had directed the interior minister to submit a report on the matter.