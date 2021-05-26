Anupam Kher pens heartfelt note after 37 years in Bollywood

Bollywood star Anupam Kher recently took to social media and showed off the developments in his acting 37 years down the line.



The actor reminisced over his acting journey in a side-by-side compilation of ‘acting intensity’ over on Instagram.



There he posted both videos, one from his original performance in the film Saaransh and another from his own ‘seasoned’ version.

The caption alongside the post highlighted the actor’s massive personality shift and read, “As the day of my 37th year in Cinema comes to an end, here are my two performances of the same scene from #Saaransh. One from the actual film released on 25th May, 1984 & the other from 2021 at home. Which one you think is better? Also thank you for your love all these years.”

Check it out below:



