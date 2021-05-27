Federal govt will give any resources Sindh wants for Shikarpur operation: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed assures Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah of the federal government's support and cooperation in maintaining law and order across province.

On May 23, the police conducted an operation against eight dacoits in Shikarpur's kutcha area. In the operation, two policemen were killed.

KARACHI: The federal government will provide Sindh with whatever its asks for, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a meeting on Thursday.



Rasheed called on CM Shah to discuss the law and order situation in the province and the ongoing operation in Shikarpur.

"We will give whatever Murad Ali Shah asks for. If the [Sindh] Rangers need help in the operation, we will provide it," Rasheed said.

Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokar, DG Ali Nawaz, legal adviser, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and Sindh IG Mushtaq Maher were also present in the meeting.

Pakistan was at number six in the list of dangerous countries and now it is at number 126, CM Shah shared, adding that there was a time in SIndh that he had to travel with acquaintances [for safety].

"In 2007, the PPP government conducted a grand operation to clear the highways," he said, .adding that a few riverine areas in Sindh have some problems where dacoits have established their hideouts and the government is committed to eliminating them.

He told the federal minister that the law and order in Karachi was so bad that it had become a no-go area. "The whole of Sindh is a rough area from Guddu to Kotri barrage, with only five to six kilometres of dense forest," he said.

"You are the interior minister, you can come whenever you want and we will work together. We welcome you in Sindh," CM Shah told Rasheed.

Rasheed said the interior ministry will provide Sindh with anything it needs.

"The Sindh government can take help from the Rangers. They are at their disposal," Rasheed said.

The Sindh CM asked the interior minister for help in obtaining some "sensitive" equipment being arranged by the Sindh government for the Shikarpur operation.

He assured the federal minister of "clearing" the katcha area of dacoits soon. To this, Rasheed said terrorism cases should be registered against the dacoits.

