Minal Khan shares tear-jerking message to late father in new post

Pakistani star Minal Khan touched fans’ hearts with her most recent snap on Instagram.

The stunner shared a gorgeous photo of her family during her engagement ceremony with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

The snap was sure to melt hearts as everyone smiled from ear to ear on the joyous occasion.

The beautiful photos were captioned with a tear-jerking note which remembered her late father.

She wrote how she wished he would be part of her big day.

“Family. Baba is not in the pictures but I know he’s around. Always watching, protecting us and celebrating with us I wish woh houtey or Ahsan se miltey. These pictures are from my baat pakki with my lovely family MashaAllah," she wrote.

