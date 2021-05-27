Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday May 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Minal Khan shares tear-jerking message to late father in new post

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 27, 2021

Pakistani star Minal Khan touched fans’ hearts with her most recent snap on Instagram.

The stunner shared a gorgeous photo of her family during her engagement ceremony with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

The snap was sure to melt hearts as everyone smiled from ear to ear on the joyous occasion.

The beautiful photos were captioned with a tear-jerking note which remembered her late father. 

She wrote how she wished he would be part of her big day. 

“Family. Baba is not in the pictures but I know he’s around. Always watching, protecting us and celebrating with us I wish woh houtey or Ahsan se miltey. These pictures are from my baat pakki with my lovely family MashaAllah," she wrote.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan bares natural beauty in recent snap

Ayeza Khan bares natural beauty in recent snap
Madhuri Dixit reveals ‘Friends’ is her all-time favourite show

Madhuri Dixit reveals ‘Friends’ is her all-time favourite show
Sanjay Dutt receives Golden Visa for UAE

Sanjay Dutt receives Golden Visa for UAE
Farhan Saeed gets Covid-19 vaccine

Farhan Saeed gets Covid-19 vaccine
Salman Khan files defamation suit against critic KRK over ‘Radhe’ review

Salman Khan files defamation suit against critic KRK over ‘Radhe’ review
Yasra Rizvi shares first sweet photo of son, thanks fans for prayers

Yasra Rizvi shares first sweet photo of son, thanks fans for prayers
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets a marriage proposal on social media

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets a marriage proposal on social media
Zara Noor Abbas thanks fans for their love, support

Zara Noor Abbas thanks fans for their love, support
Fatima Effendi's kids melt fans' hearts

Fatima Effendi's kids melt fans' hearts
Christian Betzmann pens goodbye note to Zoya Nasir after broken engagement

Christian Betzmann pens goodbye note to Zoya Nasir after broken engagement

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pose adorably in new snap

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan pose adorably in new snap
Ayeza Khan urges fans to follow her on TikTok as well

Ayeza Khan urges fans to follow her on TikTok as well

Latest

view all