Thursday May 27 2021
Nick Jonas opens up about painful bike accident

Thursday May 27, 2021

Nick Jonas opens up about painful bike accident

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Nick Jonas recently sat down for a chat and recounted the initial moments following his biking accident.

The singer shed light on it all during his interview on the Jonas Corden Show with the rest of the Jonas Bothers.

He was quoted saying,“Basically I was there, and the medics were kind of attending to me. I was about to be put on the gurney to get into the ambulance, and obviously I had to call Priyanka, my wife, to say this has happened, but obviously I wasn't really in a spot where I could talk to her.”

“So it was a choice between Joe and Kevin. Who do you give your phone to call your wife in a time of crisis? And I gave it to Kevin."

