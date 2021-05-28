Salman Khan’s lawyers clarify case against KRK

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s lawyers have clarified the defamation case filed by the actor against Kamaal R Khan (KRK).



Indian media, citing Salman Khan’s advocates, has reported that the defamation suit was filed against KRK in connection with his allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor and not over his review of Radhe.

Earlier, KRK had claimed that Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against him over his review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Kamaal R Khan has also urged Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan to withdraw defamation case against him.

The case has been filed in a Mumbai court and Salman Khan’s legal team has sent a notice to Kamaal to apprise him about the defamation complaint.