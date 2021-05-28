Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan’s lawyers clarify case against KRK

By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

Salman Khan’s lawyers clarify case against KRK

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s lawyers have clarified the defamation case filed by the actor against Kamaal R Khan (KRK).

Indian media, citing Salman Khan’s advocates, has reported that the defamation suit was filed against KRK in connection with his allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor and not over his review of Radhe.

Earlier, KRK had claimed that Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against him over his review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Kamaal R Khan has also urged Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan to withdraw defamation case against him.

The case has been filed in a Mumbai court and Salman Khan’s legal team has sent a notice to Kamaal to apprise him about the defamation complaint.

More From Showbiz:

Aima Baig poses adorably with fiance Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig poses adorably with fiance Shahbaz Shigri
Sarah Khan drops jaws in latest post

Sarah Khan drops jaws in latest post
Minal Khan shares tear-jerking message to late father in new post

Minal Khan shares tear-jerking message to late father in new post
Bushra Ansari weighs in on losing loved ones to Covid-19

Bushra Ansari weighs in on losing loved ones to Covid-19
Ayeza Khan bares natural beauty in recent snap

Ayeza Khan bares natural beauty in recent snap
Madhuri Dixit reveals ‘Friends’ is her all-time favourite show

Madhuri Dixit reveals ‘Friends’ is her all-time favourite show
Sanjay Dutt receives Golden Visa for UAE

Sanjay Dutt receives Golden Visa for UAE
Farhan Saeed gets Covid-19 vaccine

Farhan Saeed gets Covid-19 vaccine
Salman Khan files defamation suit against critic KRK over ‘Radhe’ review

Salman Khan files defamation suit against critic KRK over ‘Radhe’ review
Yasra Rizvi shares first sweet photo of son, thanks fans for prayers

Yasra Rizvi shares first sweet photo of son, thanks fans for prayers
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets a marriage proposal on social media

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets a marriage proposal on social media
Zara Noor Abbas thanks fans for their love, support

Zara Noor Abbas thanks fans for their love, support

Latest

view all