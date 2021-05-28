Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 28 2021
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Friday May 28, 2021

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards recently honored their complete list of attendees just recently.

The entire event has been hosted straight from the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Los Angeles and this year’s list of winners has taken the internet by storm already.


Song of the Year

"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd (Winner)

"Circles" - Post Malone

"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa

"ROCKSTAR" - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles


Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa (Winner)

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift


Male Artist of the Year

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd (Winner)


Best Duo/Group of the Year

BTS

Dan + Shay (Winner)

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots


Best Collaboration

"Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Holy" - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

"Mood" - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

"Savage" (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé (Winner)


Best New Pop Artist

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat (Winner)

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke


Country Song of the Year

"Even Though I'm Leaving" - Luke Combs

"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett

"Nobody But You" - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

"One Margarita" - Luke Bryan

"The Bones" - Maren Morris (Winner)


Country Artist of the Year

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs (Winner)

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett


Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello (Winner)

Surf Mesa

Tiësto


Best Music Video

"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa

"Dynamite" – BTS (Winner)

"Hawái" - Maluma

"How You Like That" - BLACKPINK

"Life Is Good" - Future featuring Drake

"Rain On Me" - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"WAP" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles

"Yummy" - Justin Bieber

