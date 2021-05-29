Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 29 2021
SHShehzad Hameed

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Mariah Carey's 'sad attempt at Rachel hairdo'

SHShehzad Hameed

Saturday May 29, 2021

Mariah Carey received love from Jennifer Aniston as she tried her hand at Aniston's signature hairstyle as Rachel Green character in hit sitcom Friends.

The singer posted a flashback photo, showing her making an attempt at Rachel hairdo,  hours after Friends reunion special.

Mariah captioned the adorable post: 'A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo.'

Jennifer took no time to respond the hilarious post  as she dropped sweet comments: 'LOVE IT'. She also added a flame-emoji.

Mariah Carey is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Known for her five-octave vocal range, melismatic singing style, and signature use of the whistle register. she is referred to as the "Songbird Supreme" and the "Queen of Christmas".

Mariah's  post suggests as she was one of many women in the mid-1990s that besieged salons with picture of Aniston in character to copy her haircut.

The fans of Friends were finally treated to the show’s highly anticipated HBO Max reunion special, which brought together all six members of the core cast — Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matt LeBlanc, 53, Matthew Perry, 51, and David Schwimmer, 54 — for a night of unscripted nostalgia.

The star-studded evening also included a “fashion show,” with Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne and Justin Bieber strutting their stuff in the most unforgettable costumes from the show’s 10-season run.

'The Rachel' became known as a popular haircut which was originally created by Jennifer Aniston's long-time hairstylist Chris McMillan, who still works with her.

