Kerry Katona chooses peace with Katie Price but keeps distance from Lee

Kerry Katona has seemingly made her feelings clear about Katie Price's new husband, Lee Andrews, following claims he punched her boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione, during a furious row in Dubai.'

The former Atomic Kitten star, 45, and her 33 year-old beau were holiday in Dubai when they had a brief meet-up with Katie and her controversial husband, businessman Lee.

However, Kerry and Paolo's holiday came to a bitter end following claims that Lee 'punched' Paolo after a heated argument in Dubai, allegations Katie later denied.

Now, Kerry has reportedly decided she wants nothing to do with Lee and has unfollowed him on Instagram to mark her decision.

'Kerry quietly unfollowed Lee a few days ago,' a source claimed to The Sun.

'She is still upset about what happened when they were all in Dubai together, and at the end of the day, her loyalties are with Paolo, not Katie and her new man.'

The source added that Kerry is speaking again to Katie but does not want anymore contact with Lee.

'Publicly she won't badmouth him but her unfollowing him speaks a thousand words,' they added.

The insider said Paolo was 'shocked', while Katie was also said to be reeling from the unexpected fallout. Meanwhile, Kerry and Paolo are now heading back to the Celebs Go Dating on E4.

It comes after Kerry and Paolo gushed about their love story to Ok magazine, where they revealed that marriage is on the cards.