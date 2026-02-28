See Demi Moore's Milan Fashion Week look: ‘Severe'

Demi Moore has gone viral after debuting a dramatic new look at Milan Fashion Week, and the internet has plenty of thoughts about it.

The actress, 63, stepped out at Gucci's FW26 Fashion Show at Palazzo delle Scintille on 26th February, having swapped her signature long dark hair for a sleek, blunt wet-look bob.

The transformation was striking enough to stop people in their tracks online, with fans and critics alike doing a double take at photos from the event.

The new hairstyle, dubbed the "Demi-tris BoB" by the man behind it, celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who shared the look on Instagram, was paired with an all-leather ensemble put together by Moore's longtime stylist Brad Goreski.

The full outfit, which Goreski filmed and posted before she left for the show, consisted of a fitted black jacket, slim black trousers, oversized dark shades, pointed black stilettos, and a black handbag.

Every piece was by Gucci's new creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

Moore also brought along one very special plus-one: her chihuahua Pilaf, who she cradled in one arm while carrying her handbag in the other, and who later enjoyed what might be described as one of the best seats in the house, Moore's lap, during the show itself.

The reaction online was, to put it mildly, mixed. Many fans were full of praise.

"Love the hair!" one Instagram user wrote, while another said the style looked "so fresh" after years of her longer look.

A few couldn't resist referencing her recent film The Substance, with one commenter asking cheekily, "Did you take the substance?", a nod to her role in the body-horror satire about a woman desperate to hold onto her youth.

Over on Reddit, the response was more divided.

"This is pretty shocking," wrote one user.

Another kept it simple: "The only word I have for this is 'severe'."

One commenter compared her all-black leather look to "Trinity from The Matrix," while another admitted, in perhaps the most relatable reaction of all, that without their contact lenses they had initially mistaken her for "later-years Michael Jackson."