Ashley Tisdale, earlier, announced her retirement from the television

February 28, 2026

Ashley Tisdale makes explosive TV comeback after mom group fallout

Ashley Tisdale is clocking back in.

The High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale is set to headline a new comedy at CBS titled You’re Only Young Twice. And yes, she swears she was “retired.”

“I told my agent I was retired in acting and he said… umm no you’re not," she wrote on Instagram February 27.

The series follows Emily, Tisdale, and her husband Alex, who married and had a baby in high school. Now 35 and suddenly empty nesters, they decided to shake things up – by getting divorced and jumping back into dating while figuring out co-parenting. Midlife reset, but make it messy.

The show comes from writer and executive producer Tommy Johnagin, known for Man with a Plan, That '90s Show. He’ll executive produce alongside Tisdale and Mandy Summers, known for Pradeeps of Pittsburgh. The project is still in early development.

This marks Tisdale’s first live-action TV role since Carol’s Second Act, where she starred opposite Patricia Heaton.

Fans flooded the comment section with love.“That’s right honeyyyyy! Proud of you,” one person wrote. “She’s back baby,” another fan said. “Congratulations!! Welcome back from retirement!! We’ve missed you!!! lol,” a third chimed in.

The news follows her candid January essay for The Cut, where she detailed leaving a “toxic” celebrity mom group. "Another time, at one of the mom's dinner parties, I realized where I sat with her — which was at the end of the table, far from the rest of the women," Tisdale French wrote. "I was starting to feel frozen out of the group, noticing every way that they seemed to exclude me."

Though she didn’t name names, fans speculated about pals like Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor.

