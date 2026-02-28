Lisa Rinna breaks silence on longtime feud with Andy Cohen

Lisa Rinna and Andy Cohen have put their very public falling out behind them, with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirming the two have reconciled after three years of tension.

The rift between them dated back to Cohen's memoir, in which the Bravo executive shared private text messages exchanged between himself and Rinna surrounding her exit from RHOBH in 2023, a move that caused a significant fracture in what had been a long friendship.

But in an interview with E! News, Rinna, 62, made clear that things have moved on.

"As humans, we evolve, we grow, we change and we learn from things," she said.

"Andy and I have done that. I've pissed him off. He's pissed me off. We've gone through a lot, and he really is a dear friend." She added with a laugh, "He's always been a champion, until he hasn't."

The reconciliation happened when Rinna recently returned to Watch What Happens Live for her first appearance since the feud began.

Cohen, 57, used the occasion to apologise to her in person, and by all accounts it was a meaningful moment for both of them.

"It was a beautiful moment," Rinna told E! News, describing it as "life-changing, healing and cathartic."

She added, "We really do respect one another and care for one another. I just was so moved by it. It meant the world to me."

For anyone wondering whether the reunion signals a return to RHOBH, Rinna was characteristically blunt. "No," she said simply. "I'm grateful for my time at Bravo. I learned a lot."