Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Bill Cosby was rejected parole over refusal to complete treatment program

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 29, 2021

The parole board decided to reject Bill Cosby’s bid as he refused to complete a therapy program

Disgraced actor Bill Cosby’s attempt of getting out of jail was denied earlier this month by a Pennsylvania parole board.

The parole board decided to reject the convicted sex predator’s bid as he refused to complete a therapy program that was designed specifically for violent sexual offenders.

A spokesperson for the parole board said the shunned 83-year-old actor was turned down on May 11.

His parole was denied for a number of reasons including his failure to complete the aforementioned treatment program as well as for not developing a “parole release plan.”

The actor’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said: “We knew he was going to be rejected. He called me and told me that if he didn’t take the course, he would be denied.”

Cosby was handed a three to 10-year jail sentence in September 2018 after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia residence in 2004.

More From Entertainment:

‘Friends’ director has ‘no regrets’ about show’s lack of diversity

‘Friends’ director has ‘no regrets’ about show’s lack of diversity

Kendall Jenner enjoys romantic night out with beau Devin Booker in LA

Kendall Jenner enjoys romantic night out with beau Devin Booker in LA
Meghan Markle outshines Kate Middleton in style, becomes 'most iconic' member of royal family

Meghan Markle outshines Kate Middleton in style, becomes 'most iconic' member of royal family
Billie Eilish shares big news with fans about her new song

Billie Eilish shares big news with fans about her new song
Wes Anderson film to compete for Palme d´Or at Cannes

Wes Anderson film to compete for Palme d´Or at Cannes
Lisa Kudrow seen getting cosy with David Schwimmer after Friends reunion

Lisa Kudrow seen getting cosy with David Schwimmer after Friends reunion
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Mariah Carey's 'sad attempt at Rachel hairdo'

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Mariah Carey's 'sad attempt at Rachel hairdo'
Jennifer Lopez seen with ex-husband Marc Anthony amid romance rumours with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez seen with ex-husband Marc Anthony amid romance rumours with Ben Affleck
Kate Middleton and Prince William near 13 million Instagram followers

Kate Middleton and Prince William near 13 million Instagram followers

Megan Fox stuns on '2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards' red carpet

Megan Fox stuns on '2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards' red carpet

Halsey basks in motherly glow in latest snap

Halsey basks in motherly glow in latest snap
Final season of 'The Kominsky Method' released on Netflix

Final season of 'The Kominsky Method' released on Netflix

Latest

view all