Bill Cosby was rejected parole over refusal to complete treatment program

The parole board decided to reject Bill Cosby’s bid as he refused to complete a therapy program

Disgraced actor Bill Cosby’s attempt of getting out of jail was denied earlier this month by a Pennsylvania parole board.

The parole board decided to reject the convicted sex predator’s bid as he refused to complete a therapy program that was designed specifically for violent sexual offenders.

A spokesperson for the parole board said the shunned 83-year-old actor was turned down on May 11.

His parole was denied for a number of reasons including his failure to complete the aforementioned treatment program as well as for not developing a “parole release plan.”

The actor’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said: “We knew he was going to be rejected. He called me and told me that if he didn’t take the course, he would be denied.”

Cosby was handed a three to 10-year jail sentence in September 2018 after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia residence in 2004.