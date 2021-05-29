Can't connect right now! retry
Kourtney Kardsahian offers Addison Rae paparazzi management advice

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardsahian recently got candid about the advice she gave Addison Rae regarding paparazzi handling.

The conversation occurred this Thursday on Rae’s podcast That Was Fun? with Addison and Sheri and Kourtney was quoted saying,

The duo got together this Thursday for an episode of Rae’s podcast That Was Fun? with Addison and Sheri and Kourtney was the first to chime in and say, “It gets to the point when it's maybe a challenging time in your life, and they feel like they can ask you questions on those moments. I was just like, 'You don't have to answer these people you don't really know.'"

She also added, “One thing I did learn from you was just the importance of not thinking that every single person is out to get you and just being kind. Not everyone is malicious."

