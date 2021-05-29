Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, she confirmed on social media.



Kate Middleton shared the news on the official Twitter handle used by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Sharing her photo while receiving the jab, the Duchess said “Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum.”

She further said “I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing.”

Last week, Prince William had also received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

“On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do,” he had said.