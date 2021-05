Kangana Ranaut touches on ‘hardest part’ of covid-19 self-isolation

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut recently shed light on detailed her biggest struggle with covid-19 self-isolation over on social media.

She took to Instagram with her candid admission and admitted, “Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi...”

Check it out below: