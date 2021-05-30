Jay-Z gets candid on adorable relationship with daughter Blue Ivy

American rapper Jay-Z revealed that he did not know how to swim until he was 40. However, he said his daughter Blue Ivy inspired him to learn it.

“It’s amazing, it’s a very grounding thing," the 51-year-old rapper said about being a father to her daughters. Nine years back, he became a father and everything changed for him.

On Friday, he appeared on the season opener of LeBron James’ show, “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO Max. “I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born," he explained. "There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship," Jay-Z pointed out.

Jay-Z told the programme host that the idea of not being able to save her daughter in case she needed him horrified him.

"If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought.," he said.

"I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship."