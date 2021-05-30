Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 30 2021
Hamza Ali Abbasi delights fans with latest sweet photos of his son

Pakistani star Hamza Ali Abbasi delighted his fans with latest sweet photos of his son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.

The Alif actor took to Instagram and posted sweet photos with son and wrote in the caption “All Gratitude is for ALLAH” followed by a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post Naimal Khawar said “Mine” followed by a heart emoticon.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also showered love on Hamza and his son and the adorable photos have gone viral on social media.

Hamza and Naimal Khawar welcomed their first baby on July 30, 2020.

