Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Cindy Crawford marks 23rd wedding anniversary with hubby Rande Gerber

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 30, 2021

Supermodel Cindy Crawford is celebrating her 23rd wedding anniversary with her husband Rande Gerber.

The stunner took to Instagram to mark the special occasion with a major throwback photo of her with her hubby from their wedding day.

The adorable sepia photo featured their silhouettes dancing barefoot during their 1998 wedding.

"This night 23 years ago was magical…and you’re still the one! Happy anniversary! I love you," she captioned the post. 

The couple, who have two children Kaia and Preston together, had a small event of 99 guests in their Bahamian wedding. 

The event, which took place at the Ocean Club in Nassau, saw Baha Men play their 2000 Grammy-winning song Who Let the Dogs Out. 

