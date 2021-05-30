Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 30 2021
Kim Kardashian attends party with Drake present amid Kanye West divorce

Sunday May 30, 2021

Kim Kardashian was spotted attending a billionaire’s birthday party where rapper Drake also happened to be present.

According to Page Six, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended the birthday party of Jamie Reuben with family friend Fai Khadra.

A source shared that Drake also happened to be there and “he stayed till late, hanging till 3 a.m.”

The Skims founder’s attendance comes in the midst of her divorce from Kanye West, who happens to be rap rivals with Drake.

Kim previously shot down rumours of her being romantically involved with Drake with a post in 2018 which read: “Never happened. End of story.”

The rapper’s hit song In My Feelings was also thought to be about Kim as Drake raps about a woman named Kiki, which many believed was the reality TV star. 

