Sunday May 30 2021
By
Web Desk

TikTok’s Tabitha Brown weighs in on self-care practices

TikTok’s Tabitha Brown recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her thoughts regarding self-care practices.

The star got candid during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “Everyday I put me first. Everyday. And I start my day off with me. Which is important because you can't pour into anybody empty.”

She even shed light on her daily mantras to prioritize mental health and added, “I used to make sure everybody else was okay. By the time I got to me I had nothing left for me” but now the motto is “Tabitha first.”

This way “I can show up and be the best wife, the best mom, the best actress, the best influencer, whatever the case may be, after the fact, but I have to come first.”

