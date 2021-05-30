Prince Harry warned of ‘big mistake’ with Princess Diana’s statue

Can't connect right now! retry
An expert recently warned Prince Harry against making a ‘big mistake’ with his upcoming trip to the UK for Princess Diana’s statue.

The topic arose during a conversation between royal expert Charlie Rae and Kevin O'Sullivan on TalkRadio.

Mr. O'Sullivan was the first to weigh in and claim, “Prince Harry was slightly stunned by the cold shoulder reception he got from many royals.”

“This is hardly surprising considering he called them a load of racists on television. I suspect that Harry may not come back in July.”

